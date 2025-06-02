Erdoğan calls on Putin and Zelensky to hold meeting in Türkiye

2 Jun. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky to hold a meeting in Türkiye.

According to the Turkish leader, it could take place if the parties are ready for it and have a desire to take part in it.

In addition, Erdoğan noted that US President Donald Trump could also take part in the meeting between Putin and Zelensky in Türkiye, if it takes place.

Erdoğan also commented on the talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations that took place in Istanbul today. According to him, the meeting was excellent.

The President explained that the parties had managed to reach a new agreement on the exchange of prisoners. This time, unlike the previous one, their number will exceed one thousand. Erdoğan added, an agreement had also been reached on the transfer of the bodies of the deceased.