Karabakh should have been recognized as part of Azerbaijan much earlier, Pashinyan says

16 Jul. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

At today's press conference, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan regretted that he recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan too late, since this creates difficulties for Yerevan.

"Yes, in 2022, I recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Karabakh within it. Such a decision should have been made much earlier,”

- Nikol Pashinyan said.

This would have been the right decision from both political, legal and moral points of view, since Armenia cannot recognize its territorial integrity without recognizing the territorial integrity of its neighbors, as they are interconnected, the prime minister complained, NEWS.am reports.