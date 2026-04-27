Kazakhstan to redistribute oil exports due to Druzhba pipeline transit suspension

Kazakhstan will reroute 260,000 tons of oil supplies in May due to the inability to deliver them via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany, the Kazakh Energy Ministry reported.

It was noted that oil will be routed through Russia, including via the port of Ust-Luga and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

"Due to adjustment of the schedule for transit via the Druzhba system to Germany (Schwedt refinery) for May 2026, the Energy Ministry announces a planned reallocation of 260,000 tons of oil exports. These volumes will be directed via alternative and technically proven routes: 100,000 tons to the port of Ust-Luga, and 160,000 tons to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system," the report said.

Adjusting the delivery schedule will not affect Kazakhstan’s annual oil production plan, while alternative routes are fully capable of ensuring export stability and uninterrupted supplies of raw materials to global markets from the republic, the ministry added.