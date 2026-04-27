Iran ready for military cooperation with SCO nations

Iran is ⁠ready ⁠to share its defensive weapons capabilities with “independent countries, especially members of the Shanghai ⁠Cooperation Organisation (SCO)”, Iran’s Deputy Defence Minister Reza Talaei-Nik said during a meeting of SCO ⁠defence ministers held in Kyrgyzstan.

“We ⁠are ready to share ⁠the experiences of America’s defeat with other members of the organisation,” Talaei-Nik said.

The Iranian ⁠official recently held talks ⁠with Russian and Belarusian defence personnel, who stressed their willingness to continue cooperating with Tehran.