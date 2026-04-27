Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran ready for military cooperation with SCO nations

Iran ready for military cooperation with SCO nations
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran is ⁠ready ⁠to share its defensive weapons capabilities with “independent countries, especially members of the Shanghai ⁠Cooperation Organisation (SCO)”, Iran’s Deputy Defence Minister Reza Talaei-Nik said during a meeting of SCO ⁠defence ministers held in Kyrgyzstan.

“We ⁠are ready to share ⁠the experiences of America’s defeat with other members of the organisation,” Talaei-Nik said.

The Iranian ⁠official recently held talks ⁠with Russian and Belarusian defence personnel, who stressed their willingness to continue cooperating with Tehran.

475 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.