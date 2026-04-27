Iran ready for military cooperation with SCO nations

Iran is ready to share its defensive weapons capabilities with “independent countries, especially members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)”, Iran’s Deputy Defence Minister Reza Talaei-Nik said during a meeting of SCO defence ministers held in Kyrgyzstan.
“We are ready to share the experiences of America’s defeat with other members of the organisation,” Talaei-Nik said.
The Iranian official recently held talks with Russian and Belarusian defence personnel, who stressed their willingness to continue cooperating with Tehran.