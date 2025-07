16 Jul. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian authorities are seeking to resume talks on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, US President Donald Trump said. According to him, the US is ready for them.

He made the statement in response to a question from a media representative at a meeting with the Prime Minister, Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.