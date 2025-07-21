Iran replaces air defences damaged in Israel war

21 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has replaced air defences damaged during the recent 12-day war with Israel, the Iranian regular army's deputy for operations Mahmoud Mousavi said.

"The enemy aimed to destroy Iran’s air defense capabilities. Some of our systems were damaged in this war, but thanks to the efforts of our comrades, the damaged systems were replaced and deployed at predetermined locations," Mahmoud Mousavi said.

According to him, the first targets of the Israeli enemy were Iran's radar and air defense systems, but the Iranian Air Defense Force confronted them.