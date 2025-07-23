Baku refutes deepfakes spread on social media

23 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Media Development Agency issued a denial of disinformation messages that were spread on social media, allegedly made on behalf of Azerbaijani government officials.

The Azerbaijani authorities have denied false statements that were spread on a number of social media accounts on behalf of some government officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Media Development Agency reported.

The agency clarified that these videos were fabricated using deep fake technologies with the help of artificial intelligence. According to the agency, they are an example of gross manipulation of information, the purpose of which is to mislead the public.