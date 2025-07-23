Memorial service for Mikhail Lermontov to be held tomorrow in Pyatigorsk

Ismail Agakishiev/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Pyatigorsk Mikhail Lermontov Museum-Reserve will hold a memorial service tomorrow in memory of the great poet. In addition, many events will be held on the memorable date.

Tomorrow, a memorial service in memory of the poet will be held at the Lermontov Museum-Reserve, which is located in Pyatigorsk, the director of the museum, Irina Safarova said.

She emphasized that July 27, the day the died in a duel in 1841, is the most important for the museum.

"This is a special date, because Pyatigorsk is Lermontov's, no one will ever cancel this,”

– Irina Safarova said.

The director drew attention to the fact that no one will ever do as much for Pyatigorsk as Lermontov did, so this date is very important for the entire city.