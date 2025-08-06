Trump threatens Iran with more strikes for trying to restore nuclear program

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States may strike Iran again if Iran attempts to restore its nuclear capability.

“We have stopped wars in the Middle East by stopping Iran from having a nuclear weapon. They can say they’re going to start all over again. But that’s a very dangerous thing for them to do, because we’ll be back as soon as they start. We’ll be back," Trump said.

According to him, Iran understands that.

Trump's comments come weeks after a 12-day war between Iran and Israel, during which the U.S. carried out coordinated strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow.