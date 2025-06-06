Orban calls on Europe to hold summit with Russia after Putin-Trump meeting

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban called upon EU leaders to organize high-level talks with Moscow after the talks between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Orban called the reports that Moscow and Washington announced preparations for a meeting of the leaders of the two states "good news".

He emphasized that resolving the Ukraine conflict requires agreement between the US and Russian presidents.

Orban also expressed regret over the EU's withdrawal from the process of resolving the Ukrainian crisis. The prime minister believes that the EU leaders in Brussels are "of little use".

He added that the EU should take active steps in organizing a summit with Russia.