Hakan Fidan set to visit Egypt

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit Egypt on August 9 for a series of diplomatic meetings, according to diplomatic sources.

During the visit, Fidan is expected to be received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The agenda includes discussions on bilateral relations as well as key regional developments, Anadolu reported.

Talks will cover concrete steps to further enhance the multidimensional cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt.

The visit will also address the latest developments in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S.

Efforts to achieve ceasfire in Gaza and to ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid deliveries to the region will be a central focus of the meetings.

The outcomes of the International Conference on Palestine, held in New York on July 28-30 with Türkiye’s participation, will also be reviewed.

Additionally, Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty will discuss regional challenges and opportunities for both countries' joint contributions to stability across North and East Africa and the Sahel region, with a focus on Libya, Sudan, and Somalia.