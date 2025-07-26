Vestnik Kavkaza

Yerevan Mayor calls on Armenia to pass on peace and prosperity to descendants

Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan has joined in supporting the political course of the Armenian authorities to fully normalize Armenia's contacts with Azerbaijan. He called on citizens to provide their descendants with conditions for a fully peaceful life in the region.

Today, the head of the Yerevan City Hall, Tigran Avinyan, supported the new policy of Nikol Pashinyan's government through social networks. He calls for quick normalization with Azerbaijan and peace in the South Caucasus.

He stressed that stable peace, and not the constant threat of a new war, is what Armenia needs for further development.

"Armenia deserves peace. Our citizens deserve peace. We must pass on to our generations not war, but peace, development, and prosperity,”

– Tigran Avinyan wrote.

