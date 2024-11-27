Vestnik Kavkaza

Upper Lars now: over 1000 trucks stuck at checkpoint

As of August 11, almost 1,000 heavy-trucks had accumulated at the Upper Lars checkpoint on the border of Russia and Georgia, the Deputy Chairman of the Government of North Ossetia Irbek Tomayev said, speaking at a staff meeting.

"990 heavy-duty trucks, 630 of which are in special parking lots, and 70 passenger cars are waiting to pass through the Upper Lars checkpoint",

Irbek Tomayev said.

From August 4 to 10, more than 115,000 people and about 32,000 units of transport crossed the border in both directions between Russia and Georgia.

