Trump announces possibility of normalizing trade ties with Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump allowed for normalization of trade relations with Russia at the press conference in the White House.
Trump responded positively to the question whether normal trade may restart between the U.S. and Russia, adding that "Russia has a very valuable piece of land."
The summit meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and Russia is scheduled for August 15.
Yesterday, Trump appeared to mix up Russia with Alaska ahead of his meeting with Putin.
"You know, I’m going to see Putin. I’m going to Russia on Friday," Trump said.