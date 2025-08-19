Vestnik Kavkaza

ExxonMobil eyeing return to Russia - report

ExxonMobil eyeing return to Russia - report
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

ExxonMobil is considering an opportunity of returning to the Russian market, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

The company views the return to the Sakhalin-1 project if governments of both countries give a green light as part of the peaceful process for Ukraine.

According to WSJ, the management of Exxon approached the U.S. government for support in case of their return to Russia.

It was reported that Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods discussed the company's possible return with U.S. President Donald Trump recently. 

225 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.