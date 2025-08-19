ExxonMobil eyeing return to Russia - report

ExxonMobil is considering an opportunity of returning to the Russian market, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

The company views the return to the Sakhalin-1 project if governments of both countries give a green light as part of the peaceful process for Ukraine.

According to WSJ, the management of Exxon approached the U.S. government for support in case of their return to Russia.

It was reported that Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods discussed the company's possible return with U.S. President Donald Trump recently.