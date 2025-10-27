Vestnik Kavkaza

Imperial ruble banknote found in Ingushetia

Imperial ruble banknote found in Ingushetia
© Photo: Andrey Murin/Vestnik Kavkaza

A damaged five-ruble banknote from the early 20th century was discovered in Ingushetia during restoration work. Researchers believe the note was printed in St. Petersburg in 1909.

A banknote from the Russian Empire was discovered during restoration work on a tower in mountainous Ingushetia, ASM Group, the company responsible for restoring the ancient structure, informs.

"During preparatory work at a residential tower in the Lyalakh complex in mountainous Ingushetia, a contractor discovered a heavily damaged five-ruble banknote dating to the reign of Nicholas II,”

- the ASM Group informed.

335 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.