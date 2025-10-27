Imperial ruble banknote found in Ingushetia

A damaged five-ruble banknote from the early 20th century was discovered in Ingushetia during restoration work. Researchers believe the note was printed in St. Petersburg in 1909.

A banknote from the Russian Empire was discovered during restoration work on a tower in mountainous Ingushetia, ASM Group, the company responsible for restoring the ancient structure, informs.

"During preparatory work at a residential tower in the Lyalakh complex in mountainous Ingushetia, a contractor discovered a heavily damaged five-ruble banknote dating to the reign of Nicholas II,”

- the ASM Group informed.