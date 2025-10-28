Vestnik Kavkaza

Over $305 million in loans directed toward Karabakh's development

During the first nine months of this year, the volume of loans in the Karabakh economic region amounted to over $305 million, Trend News Agency reported, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Over $305 million in loans in the region were issued in national currency, and over $630,000 in hard currency.

The average loan interest rate in Karabakh during this period stood at 19.66%.

In the East Zangezur economic region, lending increased by nearly 7% month-on-month, reaching $13 million as of October 1, with an average interest rate of 14.15%.

 

Total credit investments across all regions of Azerbaijan exceeded $17 billion by October 1, 2025.

