Armenia-Russia relations can't stay the same - Pashinyan

Armenia does not want its relations with Russia to worsen, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Radio France International.

"Severing or worsening relations with Russia was never among our goals, is not today and will never be. On the contrary, we want to develop our relations with Russia. No matter what, relations with Russia cannot be the same as in the past," Pashinyan said.

He noted that Armenia's goal is to strengthen, consolidate, and develop its independence, so they have adopted a balanced and balancing foreign policy.

The PM emphasized the importance of creating alternative import and export opportunities for Armenian businesses to reduce the country’s vulnerability to external economic disruptions.