Armenia may apply for EU membership in 2027 or 2028

Nikol Pashinyan has outlined a timeframe for Armenia’s EU membership submission. According to Pashinyan, this could happen next year.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke about the timeline for submitting an application to join the European Union. He said an official application for EU accession could be submitted in 2027 or 2028.

"I don’t know how realistic it is this year, but it could be realistic next year, or in 2028,”

– Nikol Pashinyan said.

Last spring, Armenia officially launched its European integration process and also began the process for visa liberalization.