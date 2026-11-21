The UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, the longest one in the history of the event, concluded without a final document, for the first time since 2009.

Turkey made every effort to reach a compromise at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the COP31, the conference’s President and Turkey’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum said.

"Regrettably, certain countries failed to demonstrate the effort and flexibility their responsibility to history demands. Turkey did everything in its power to reach a compromise in Antalya. I leave what happened here today, the deadlocked negotiations and processes to the judgment of the entire world and humanity," Murat Kurum said.

The Turkey-and Austria-proposed 94-provision third draft of the final declaration states that participants at the Antalya conference recognize that the world is on track to exceed the global climate threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius, support Turkey’s initiative to increase the share of electricity in the global energy balance to 35% by 2035, advocate for the development of renewable energy sources, and call for assistance to developing countries in adapting to climate change. However, a provision regarding funding levels was excluded from the final version of the document. Previously, a figure of $120 billion per year had been cited.

The Climate Change Conference, attended by leaders and delegates from 102 countries, kicked off in Antalya on November 9 and was supposed to end on November 20, but was prolonged to agree on a final declaration as its final draft did not contain a direct call for a phased refusal from fossil fuels (coal, oil, gas), which cause global warming, and relevant commitments. The final document contained only a reference to previously reached agreements on the transition from fossil fuels (the COP28 resolutions in Dubai). The newspaper Oksijen previously reported that 11 countries, including several European Union member states, refused to sign the declaration.