Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia to focus on peace deal with Azerbaijan --Pashinyan

Armenia to focus on peace deal with Azerbaijan --Pashinyan
© Photo: Official web-site of President of Azerbaijan Republic

Armenia should focus in the coming period on signing and ratifying the initialed peace agreement with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, emphasizing that .

"My vision is as follows: in the coming period, we should focus on signing and ratifying the initialed peace agreement with Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.

According to him, once the agreement is signed and ratified, it will have laid the cornerstone for the perpetuity of Armenian statehood.

Yesterday, the Armenian PM said in an interview with RFI that peace has already been established de facto to some extent between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as a joint declaration on peace was adopted in Washington in 2025.

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