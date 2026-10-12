Armenian foreign minister voices doubts about EU intentions

Ararat Mirzoyan called for focusing on finding new opportunities to develop relations between Armenia and the European Union. According to him, the republic should not yet be thinking about EU membership.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed doubt regarding the European Union's intentions to admit the republic. He made the remarks during his speech at the Warsaw Security Forum.

The head of the foreign ministry noted that no one can currently predict where closer ties between Armenia and the EU will lead.

"I am not sure whether the European Union has made a decision to include Armenia as a full member of the EU, even if Yerevan says 'yes' tomorrow. Moreover, serious debate on EU membership has only just begun in Armenia itself; there have been no in-depth discussions on this issue,”

– the minister said.