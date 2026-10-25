Azerbaijan actively prepares for Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit, Aliyev says

During a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan is actively preparing for the upcoming OIC summit.

At a meeting in Baku with the OIC Secretary-General, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that the country is actively preparing for the upcoming summit, the APA news agency reports.

During the negotiations, the Azerbaijani leader recalled the country’s successful experience in hosting OIC-related events, including the Islamic Solidarity Games, and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to strengthening the unity of the Muslim world.

"Azerbaijan remains an active participant in the organization and intends to continue contributing to its activities,”

– Ilham Aliyev said.