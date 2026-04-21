Azerbaijan allocates nearly 13 billion manat for defense

During the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan's defense spending amounted to around 1.3 billion manat (approximately $760 million), as reported by the Ministry of Finance.

The allocation of expenditures in other sectors was as follows: social protection incurred costs of 1.3 billion manat; economic activities received 1.2 billion manat; and general government services were allocated a comparable sum.

Education expenditures exceeded 1 billion manat, while law enforcement funding slightly surpassed 650 million manat.

The largest single expenditure item in the Azerbaijani budget was salaries, which amounted to 2.4 billion manat.