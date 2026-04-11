Azerbaijan and Georgia to expedite issuance of transit shipment permits

Azerbaijan and Georgia reached an agreement on the exchange of 10,000 permit forms for transit shipments, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AYNA) reported.

The agreement reached involves an exchange of an additional 10,000 permit forms for bilateral and transit shipments and 2,500 for transportation to/from a third country by 2026 for the purpose of carrying out international cargo shipments.

Taking into account the analysis of statistical indicators and the increasing cargo flow, the initial annual quota of permit forms for 2027 was increased by 18% to 65,000 units for bilateral and transit transportation, and by 50% to 7,500 units for transportation to/from a third country.

The corresponding protocol was signed during the regular meeting of the Joint Commission on International Road Transport between the countries held in Baku on April 8-9.