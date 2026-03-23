Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani and Iranian FMs discuss situation in region and Nakhchivan

Azerbaijani and Iranian FMs discuss situation in region and Nakhchivan
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A telephone conversation took place between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Jeyhun Bayramov and Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on March 23, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

During the conversation, the regional situation was discussed. The ministers exchanged views on possible measures to stop the military escalation and emphasized the importance of ensuring security in the Caspian region.

Jeyhun Bayramov expressed hope that the investigation into drone strikes on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from Iranian territory would be completed.

The parties also discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.

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