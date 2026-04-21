Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Israel on 78th anniversary of independence

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has extended congratulations to Israel on the 78th anniversary of its statehood.

"On the occasion of the 78th anniversary of its independence, we extend our sincere congratulations to the Government and people of Israel. Happy Independence Day, Israel!",

the ministry said in a statement.

Independence Day is a major national holiday in Israel, beginning with a solemn ceremony at Mount Herzl. For Israelis, it is also an occasion to gather with family and spend time outdoors.

Israel declared its independence on May 14, 1948, following a UN General Assembly resolution adopted on November 29, 1947. The event ended a nearly 2,000-year period without Jewish statehood.