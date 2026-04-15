Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Turkey

Azerbaijan is deeply saddened by the attacks that took place at secondary schools in Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

“We extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and we express our solidarity with the victims of this violence, as well as with the brotherly people and government of Türkiye," the statement reads.

The ministry wished a speedy recovery to the wounded and offer their prayers for patience and strength to the brotherly Turkish people during these difficult days.

Meanwhile, on April 14-15, a bloody incident occurred at a high school in Şanlıurfa, and today, in another Turkish province, Kahramanmaraş, an armed attack took place at a middle school. The incident occurred at the Ayşe Çalık Middle School in the Onkışubat district. The armed attack, carried out by an eighth-grade student, left four people dead and 20 injured. The attacker’s father was detained.