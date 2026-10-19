Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry urges citizens to avoid travel to France

Azerbaijani citizens are advised to postpone trips to France, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informs. The Ministry further noted that compatriots currently in the country should observe safety precautions.

On October 20, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement urging citizens of the republic to postpone travel to France due to unrest, incidents of violence and civil disobedience in the country.

The Ministry noted that Azerbaijani citizens should travel to France at present only if absolutely necessary, exercising increased caution.

"We urge Azerbaijani citizens currently in France to observe safety measures, avoid crowded areas, and regularly monitor official information,”

– the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.