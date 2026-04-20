Azerbaijan's resettlement to liberated territories to peak this year

This year, the resettlement process in the liberated territories will reach its peak, the Azerbaijani President’s Special Representative in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions Emin Guseynov said.

According to him, reconstruction work in Karabakh is proceeding at full speed, and the final year of the first State Program in the liberated territories is coming to a close.

He noted that over 30,000 internally displaced persons have been resettled in the liberated territories during this period.

"In total, more than 70,000 people live, work, and study in the liberated territories," Emin Guseynov said.

He recalled that today, 92 families have been resettled in the city of Aghdam, and this process is continuing on an increasing scale every day.