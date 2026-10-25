Caucasus Muslims Board and Holy See sign unique memorandum of understanding

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, and Allahshukur Pashazade, chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, have signed a memorandum of understanding.

The signing of this unique document - a Memorandum of Understanding between the Caucasus Muslims Board and the Holy See - took place today, the CMB reports.

The board clarified that the document was signed by its chairman, Allahshukur Pashazade, and the Prefect of the Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See.

The statement emphasised that the Vatican has signed such a document with a religious center for the first time.

George Jacob Koovakad explained that the memorandum will serve as an important step toward developing interreligious dialogue. The Cardinal also recalled his meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, noting that values ​​such as peace and harmony are being promoted at a high level in the country.