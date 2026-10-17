Vestnik Kavkaza

Days of Russian and Uzbek culture to be held in March 2027

Days of Russian and Uzbek culture to be held in March 2027
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia and Uzbekistan will host reciprocal "Days of Culture" in March 2027 to mark the 35th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Natalya Virtuozova, Director General of the National Centre "Russia," announced the exchange, inviting Uzbekistan to hold its cultural days at the centre's venues.

"We, at the National Center 'Russia,' invite you to hold the 'Days of Uzbekistan in Russia' at our venues next March",

Virtuozova said.

The agreement was reached in talks with Firdavs Abdukhalikov, Director of Uzbekistan's Centre for Islamic Civilization, who said such initiatives would strengthen friendship between the two nations.

The events mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations

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