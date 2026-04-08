EU opposes tolls for passage through Strait of Hormuz

The European Union has declared that charging tolls for passage through the Strait of Hormuz is unacceptable and contrary to international law, insisting that navigation must remain free.

"The Strait of Hormuz, like any other maritime route, is a public good for all humanity. This means that navigation must be free",

EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy spokesperson, Anouar al-Anouni, reported.

The decision on whether to charge tolls should be left to individual companies and shipowners, he added.

The FT previously reported that Iran plans to allow oil tankers through the strait in exchange for a $1 per barrel tariff, while US President Donald Trump has vowed to prevent such a move, suggesting Washington could impose the tariff instead.