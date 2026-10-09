Gazprom and Astana discuss supplying gas to northern Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry, national company QazaqGaz and Russia's Gazprom discussed strategic cooperation in the gas sector at the third meeting of the Joint Coordination Council in Bishkek, the ministry's press service said.

"The sides reviewed what the joint working groups had done in 2026 and discussed further cooperation, including developing and modernizing gas transport infrastructure, improving gas supply reliability, strengthening underground gas storage and expanding the use of natural gas as motor fuel and in industry, as well as scientific and technical cooperation," the press release said.

They paid special attention to building up gas transport capacity to supply northern Kazakhstan and Astana.