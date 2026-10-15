Guterres and Pashinyan discuss peace process between Yerevan and Baku

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and UN Secretary‑General António Guterres met in Yerevan, where the UN chief arrived overnight, the Armenian government's press service said.

Talks focused on the Armenian‑Azerbaijani peace process and unblocking regional transport links.

Pashinyan stressed Yerevan's commitment to concluding the peace process through the signing and ratification of an agreement with Baku.

For his part, Guterres underscored the importance of establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The two also discussed the regional agenda, including the TRIPP project and its role in opening communication channels and fostering cooperation.

It should be noted that Guterres arrived in Yerevan for the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP17).