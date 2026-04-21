Hezbollah hits Israeli positions for first time since ceasefire takes effect

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said it targeted northern Israel for the first time since a ceasefire took effect, describing the attack as a response to repeated Israeli violations.

The group said its fighters struck an Israeli artillery position in the settlement of Kfar Giladi in northern Israel with a rocket barrage and a swarm of attack drones.

It said the artillery site was the source of recent shelling targeting the town of Yahmar al-Shaqif in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said the attack came in response to “blatant and documented Israeli violations that have exceeded 200 breaches” since the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel came into effect on Friday.