Hungary invests 2 bln in Azerbaijan

Budapest continues to expand cooperation with Baku. Hungary has invested nearly $2 bn in Azerbaijan’s economy.

In recent years, Hungary has invested around $2 bln in Azerbaijan’s economy, Tamás Torma, head of the Hungarian diplomatic mission, said.

"Companies MOL and MVM have acquired stakes in major oil, condensate, and natural gas fields. Hungary has invested approximately $2 bln in the Azerbaijani economy and is one of the country's significant investors,”

– Tamás Torma said.

The ambassador noted that the two nations have been linked by a strategic partnership since 2023. Cooperation is developing actively in the agriculture, energy, and pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, the two sides continue to collaborate on international platforms.