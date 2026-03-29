India thanks Azerbaijan for evacuating citizens from Iran

India expressed gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan for its assistance in the evacuation of its citizens from Iran.

The statement was published on the official website of India's diplomatic mission in the Azerbaijani capital.

"We express our sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijani authorities for facilitating the safe transit of Indian citizens from Iran",

India's Embassy in Baku reported.

The statement also included the official accounts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

A total of 196 Indian citizens have so far been evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan.