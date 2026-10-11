Iran-Oman agreement on Hormuz doesn't provide for its reopening - Gharibabadi

The agreements between Iran and Oman regarding safe shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz constitute a legal act, but do not entail the immediate opening of the strait, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"The recent bilateral agreement with Oman on entry and exit routes in the Strait of Hormuz is an important legal and technical measure that has replaced the procedures existing in previous years," Gharibabadi said.

However, according to the senior Iranian diplomat, "the agreement with Muscat does not provide for an immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz."

Iran and Oman "are seeking to register the agreement with the International Maritime Organization, which operates under the auspices of the United Nations," but "the reopening of the strait depends entirely on the United States fulfilling its obligations," he said, adding that Tehran "is not obligated to reopen the Strait of Hormuz at this stage."