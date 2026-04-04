Iran allows Turkish vessels to transit through Strait of Hormuz

Turkish-owned crude oil vessel safely left Gulf via Strait of Hormuz, bringing the number of departed ships to three since the war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran began, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on Monday.

"As a result of the work we are conducting with our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Turkish-owned vessel named Ocean Thunder, which was en route carrying crude oil loaded from Iraq to Malaysia, safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz as of last night and completed its exit from the Gulf," Uraloğlu said.

Last week, a second Turkish-flagged ship successfully transited the critical strait amid ongoing regional tensions, Uraloğlu also said at the time.

The number of Turkish-owned vessels around Hormuz dropped from 15 to 12 as Türkiye continues efforts for the safe transit of eight ships and 156 personnel, the minister added.

The concerns related to the passages through the strait continue as U.S. President Donald Trump has in recent ⁠days publicly pressed for a rapid end to the conflict and reopening of the strait, warning of heavy consequences if a cease-fire ⁠is not reached ​within a short timeframe.

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key global waterway, since the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran started on February 28, set off the Middle East conflict and sent global oil and gas prices soaring.