Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran divides ships passing Strait of Hormuz into three categories

Карта Ормузского пролива
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian authorities have decided to divide countries whose tankers attempt to export oil through the Strait of Hormuz into three categories: "hostile," "neutral," and "friendly."

Iran has adopted a differentiated approach to tankers from different countries attempting to pass the Strait of Hormuz. The country has developed a special shipping system: now, all transit tanker traffic in the artery will be divided into "hostile," "neutral," and "friendly," Al Jazeera reports.

The strait will remain completely closed to oil vessels belonging to "hostile" countries. Iranian authorities will require oil tankers from "neutral" countries to pay  duties: previously, the tariff was $2 mln for each vessel carrying oil. Only vessels from friendly countries will have the strait open and free of charge.

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