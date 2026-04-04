Iran rejects US proposal for ceasefire

Iran has rejected a U.S. proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a temporary cease-fire, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Mediators from Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan are racing to bring Iran to the negotiating table with the U.S. in a bid to halt the war or reach a temporary cease-fire, but so far the efforts haven’t yielded results.

Iran officials have refused to compromise on their demands and have rejected a proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a temporary cease-fire.

Iran has told mediators it is unwilling to meet American officials in Islamabad in the coming days and considers U.S. demands to end the war unacceptable.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran is not seeking a ceasefire but a complete end to the war across the region, stressing that any resolution must include guarantees against future attacks and compensation for damages.