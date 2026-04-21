Iran seeks compensation from Middle Eastern countries

Iran believes a number of countries in the region are responsible for the attacks on the territory of the Islamic Republic during military operations and are obliged to pay it compensation for the damage caused, Iran’s Ambassador to Tunisia Mir Masoud Hosseinian said.

"Of course, compensation must be paid not only by the aggressor, but also by those who supported it. Some Arab states in the region directly participated in military actions against Iran, providing their territory for American military bases from which Iran was attacked," Hosseinian said.

According to him, these countries "also participated in the financing" of this operation, "providing fuel and electricity to American and Israeli combat aircraft," TASS reported.

"Therefore, they are all responsible and complicit in the aggression against Iran and must pay compensation to Tehran," Hosseinian said.

The ambassador added that despite all this, Iran is not taking any measures based on the escalation of tensions".