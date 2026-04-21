Iran still possesses most of Air Force and Navy resources - report

Iran has managed to retain significant military capabilities, including thousands of missiles, drones, and most of its Air Force and Navy, NBC News reported, citing data from U.S. intelligence agencies.

According to the TV channel, this assessment contradicts statements by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth regarding the weakening of Iran’s military power.

U.S. intelligence assessments state that Iran retains more than half of its Air Force assets, and more than half of its specialized Navy vessels remain intact.

NBC News also noted that last week, Defense Intelligence Agency Director James Adams told lawmakers that Tehran "retains thousands of missiles and one-way attack drones."

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the U.S. intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours.