Iran takes measures to partially reopen Strait of Hormuz

Tehran has taken a number of measures to allow ships not affiliated with the U.S. or Israel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

"In any case, Iran has taken measures to ensure the safety and security of navigation and passage of ships through this waterway and will establish the necessary coordination for the passage of ships not belonging to or affiliated with the aggressors and not participating in the aggression," Pezeshkian said.

In late February, the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran. Tehran responded by striking Israeli territory and U.S. military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region.