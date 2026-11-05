Iran warns Armenia not to cross red line on Trump route

Adviser on international affairs to Iran's supreme leader Ali Akbar Velayati has warned Yerevan that Tehran still sees the creation of Trump's Route for International Peace and Prosperity as a red line not to be crossed, according to newspaper Ettelaat.

He also blasted last week’s move by the Armenian parliament to approve the construction of the corridor.

"I told the Armenian ambassador directly: if [U.S. President Donald] Trump and his allies try to cross this red line of Iran's, we will break their legs," Velayati said.

The official also said that during meetings with the presidents of Turkey and Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, in Tehran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said directly that Iran "is against the creation of the Zangezur corridor."

According to the adviser, the late leader’s strategic guidelines for foreign policy and national interests "are a red line for the Islamic Republic of Iran."