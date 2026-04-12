Israeli Prime Minister confirms continuation of fighting in Lebanon

During a cabinet meeting on April 13, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that fighting in Lebanon continues.

He noted that the main clashes are currently taking place in the Bint Jbeil District, where Israeli forces and Lebanon's Hezbollah have engaged in fierce combat for many years, AP reported.

Netanyahu emphasized that following the 2024 ceasefire with Hezbollah, the Israeli military is expanding its control beyond five hills in southern Lebanon. He described this as Israel's way of creating a more secure buffer zone to prevent invasion and eliminate the threat of terrorism.

Talks between Israel and Lebanon are scheduled for April 14 in Washington, with the two countries' ambassadors set to participate.