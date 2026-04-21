Kazakhstan has no plans to cut oil production

Oil transit from Kazakhstan via the Druzhba pipeline will resume as soon as it is technically feasible, Kazakh Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov said.

"As soon as it becomes technically feasible, transit of Kazakh oil will resume," Erlan Akkenzhenov said.

According to him, the information about the transit suspension only concerns May, TASS reported.

The minister added that during the planned supply suspension, Kazakhstan is reallocating oil supplies to other destinations, including the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

"We don’t plan to cut production. We can reallocate these volumes to other destinations," Erlan Akkenzhenov said.

Earlier, commenting on the suspension of oil pumping through the Druzhba pipeline starting May 1, Akkenzhenov said that Astana has been informed about it. However, he noted that this information is currently unconfirmed, and there have been no official statements from the Russian side.