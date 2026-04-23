Kuwait's airspace reopens for the first time since February 28

Kuwaiti authorities have decided to reopen the country's airspace for the first time since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran, KUNA news agency reported, citing Civil Aviation Authority Director General Hamoud Mubarak.

"The airspace at Kuwait International Airport was reopened on Thursday following a temporary precautionary suspension of air traffic since February 28 due to the situation in the region",

Mubarak stated.

According to Mubarak, Kuwait is preparing for a phased resumption of air traffic and that a damage assessment of several airport facilities has been completed.

Kuwaiti airlines Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways are set to resume flights starting Sunday.