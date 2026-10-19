Medical emergency prompts Zurich-Shanghai flight to land in Baku

A Zurich-Shanghai flight made an emergency landing in Baku due to a health issue experienced by a passenger, according to the Press Service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
On October 19, the captain of SWISS flight SWR-188, operating from Zurich to Shanghai, requested an unscheduled landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a medical emergency involving a passenger.
“The Airbus A350-900 landed safely at Baku Airport at 19:21 local time. The passenger received initial medical assistance at the airport. The decision to resume the flight will be made by the aircraft’s captain,” the statement reads.